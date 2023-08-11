These students get top marks from us!

Results day for A-Levels is fast approaching, with August 17 being the time that plenty of students around the country have been tentatively anticipating.

For most, it’s the culmination of years of hard work, and for students hanging their hopes of employment or higher education on their academic success, it can be a day of nerves, excitement, concern, and oftentimes all of the above.

However, plenty in Kettering, Corby, Rushden, Wollaston and Wellingborough have endured the stress and gone on to achieve great things, so let’s take the opportunity to look back at that fateful day in years past.

If you are eagerly awaiting your A-Level or GCSE results, we wish you the very best of luck!

1 . Exam Results Day 2023 Take a look back at students in Kettering, Corby, Rushden, Wollaston and Wellingborough receiving those all-important results. Photo: Steven Prouse/KBO Photography Photo Sales

2 . Exam Results Day 2023 Take a look back at students in Kettering, Corby, Rushden, Wollaston and Wellingborough receiving those all-important results. Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Exam Results Day 2023 Take a look back at students in Kettering, Corby, Rushden, Wollaston and Wellingborough receiving those all-important results. Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . Exam Results Day 2023 Take a look back at students in Kettering, Corby, Rushden, Wollaston and Wellingborough receiving those all-important results. Photo: Tony Waugh Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 8