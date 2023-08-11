News you can trust since 1897
33 pictures of exam results days from the past in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Wollaston, and Rushden

These students get top marks from us!
By William Carter
Published 12th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

Results day for A-Levels is fast approaching, with August 17 being the time that plenty of students around the country have been tentatively anticipating.

For most, it’s the culmination of years of hard work, and for students hanging their hopes of employment or higher education on their academic success, it can be a day of nerves, excitement, concern, and oftentimes all of the above.

However, plenty in Kettering, Corby, Rushden, Wollaston and Wellingborough have endured the stress and gone on to achieve great things, so let’s take the opportunity to look back at that fateful day in years past.

If you are eagerly awaiting your A-Level or GCSE results, we wish you the very best of luck!

1. Exam Results Day 2023

Take a look back at students in Kettering, Corby, Rushden, Wollaston and Wellingborough receiving those all-important results. Photo: Steven Prouse/KBO Photography

2. Exam Results Day 2023

Photo: Alison Bagley

3. Exam Results Day 2023

Photo: Alison Bagley

4. Exam Results Day 2023

Photo: Tony Waugh

