750 new trees planted in Wellingborough as council and eco group establish new 'micro forest' in park

A new ‘micro forest’ has been established in Wellingborough’s Castlefields Park, with 750 new trees planted by volunteers last week.

Volunteers from Wellingborough Eco Group were on hand to plant the saplings, with council officers and staff from Tomorrow’s Forests in attendance to provided advice and practical demonstrations on tree planting techniques and aftercare.

North Northamptonshire Council partnered with Tomorrow’s Forests and were assisted by volunteers from the Wellingborough Eco Group to bring the micro forest to life.

Micro forests are defined as a dense, fast-growing native woodland, about the size of a tennis court, using the Miyawaki Method, pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.

The dense planting speeds up growth, increases resilience and improves survival rates of the woodland, with the hope of producing a fully efficient woodland in 20 years, compared to the usual 100.

Anna Leveridge, forester at Tomorrow's Forests, said: "We’re thrilled to be part of this incredible project, bringing 750 native trees to Castlefields Park and creating a vibrant green space right in the heart of Wellingborough.

"In busy urban areas, access to nature is so important - not just for wildlife, but for people too.

"This new micro forest can help tackle the impacts of poor air quality, provide more shade and become a peaceful space for the community to enjoy.

“By using the Miyawaki method, the trees will grow quickly, creating a rich habitat for birds, bees and other wildlife.

"It’s been fantastic to see local volunteers getting involved, and we can’t wait to watch this space flourish for generations to come.”

Funding for the project was awarded as part of the Coronation Living Heritage Fund, established to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

From the fund, North Northants Council was awarded £27,765 for the project, which also includes two other micro forests planted last year—one at Croyland Primary School in Wellingborough and the other in Kettering.

Cash has been allocated for the selection and preparation of the sites, as well as the ongoing maintenance of the trees over the next three years.

George Candler, the council’s executive director of place and economy, added: “One of the great benefits of this type of woodland creation is how quickly its positive impacts can be seen.

"It provides essential habitats for wildlife, helps reduce our carbon footprint, improves air quality and creates a valuable space for the local community to enjoy.

“Community planting events have been instrumental in achieving this scale of planting and I’d like to thank the volunteers who took part in this fantastic initiative.

"The newly planted micro forest at Castlefields Park will stand as a lasting tribute to the Coronation year, leaving a legacy for generations to come.”