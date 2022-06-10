15 unusual facts that you might not know about Northamptonshire

How many of these unusual Northamptonshire facts do you know?

By Abby Titmuss
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:11 am

Northampton began as an Anglo- Saxon village called Hamm Tun, this then changed to North Hamm Tun and eventually into what we now know it as.

The county is famous for its shoe making industry and its rugby players but there is more to this landlocked county than what first appears.

Whether you have lived here for a week or your whole life the following facts might show you some of the unusual things about the place more than 700,000 people call home.

Below are 15 unusual facts about Northamptonshire.

1. The wedding scene in Les Miserables film was filmed in Northampton

The 2012 film starring Eddie Redmayne, Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway was filmed at Boughton House.

2. Northampton was the capital of England at one point

In 913 after being captured by the Danes, Northampton became the capital city for around 200 years, although other towns have made similar claims that have been disputed.

3. Northampton had its own Great Fire

The Great Fire of London was much smaller than the one that occurred in Northampton after a spark - originated in St Mary's Street - spread through the town in 1675. Strong winds managed to carry the flames down the streets of the town causing destruction of over two-thirds of the town.

4. Fruit became a currency in one village

After being introduced to Britain in 1542 by King Henry VIII’s gardener, villagers of Aynho used to pay the Lord of the Manor their rent in apricots after noticing how well the trees grew in their grounds.

