Parents join primary pupils in traditional dance to mark the end of term.

Children from Havelock Infants, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, signed off the term with a splendid display of dancing at their annual Summer Festival last week (Friday 24th May).

Brightly dressed in their favourite clothes from home, pupils performed country dances and routines around the May Pole – following weeks of diligent practise in PE.

A highlight was the much-loved and energetic ‘Havelock Jig’ with parents and carers – generating much merriment and many giggles.

As part of the event the Summer King and Queen were crowned and took centre stage to oversee the celebrations and lead the school in the dancing.