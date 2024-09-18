Rosie Wrighting MP: Let's work together to unlock Kettering's potential

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new monthly column from Kettering's Member of Parliament

It’s a privilege to be writing my first monthly column for the Northamptonshire Telegraph and I want to begin by thanking you for electing me to be your Member of Parliament.

It is the honour of my life to serve as your representative in Westminster and I will do everything I can to stand up for the constituency and improve the lives of those who call Kettering home.

Like many of you, I was surprised and concerned to hear about the plan to shut Kettering’s Odeon cinema in January 2025.

Rosie Wrighting

It’s a venue I have grown up going to – I have many happy memories of watching films there – and I still have an Odeon Limitless membership.

The closure is a disappointing blow to the town and all who live and work locally. Watching films and having access to the arts is a key part of our culture.

The planned closure opens up a wider question about a leisure strategy for the area.

I was delighted to welcome Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to Kettering on the campaign trail and she saw the potential the town centre has.

Now it’s a question of unlocking it and giving Kettering and the A6 towns the boost they deserve.

Part of that is working to provide leisure and arts opportunities in town centres.

Just look at the rewards it can have – we’re proud to count famous comedian James Acaster, snooker star Kyren Wilson and pop sensation Mae Stephens among those who hail from Kettering as well as many others who have achieved so much.

I am proud to be from an area with so much creative talent and as your MP I want to work to unlock that talent for future generations.

Exposure to the arts from a young age can be of huge benefit to those who live here.

There’s a lot of work to be done on sporting provision, too.

I have heard from constituents who are concerned about the condition of Kettering’s swimming pool in London Road.

I will be urging North Northamptonshire Council to formulate a long-term plan to improve Kettering’s swimming facilities so that our children can learn to swim and have access to facilities they deserve.

I’ll also be pushing the council for more affordable parking options – it’s something that has been raised many times with some car parks in neighbouring towns being free to use.

The Government has a plan to back our High Streets and this includes tackling anti-social behaviour, which blights areas, by restoring neighbourhood policing with extra officers.

It’s a measure I fully support so our town centres can become a safe environment where people can enjoy their facilities.

I will work with the Government, authorities and local people as I promised in the run-up to the election.

Together we can make Kettering an even better place to live.