Rosie Wrighting MP column: 2024 has been the year where change began for Kettering

Rosie Wrighting MP

We’ve almost reached the end of 2024 and what a year it has been.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the campaign and General Election to starting work as Kettering’s Member of Parliament, it’s a year I will certainly never forget.

It is a privilege to represent our towns and villages, the area where I was born and raised, in Westminster. We have a lot to be proud of and I was delighted to welcome leading Labour figures to the area earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Rachel Reeves visited Cheaney Shoes in Desborough, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner met some of our fantastic businesses in Kettering’s town centre and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke with students at Kettering Buccleuch Academy. They all saw what the area has to offer and the potential it has to be an even better place to work and live.

In July the people of Kettering and the United Kingdom spoke – they wanted change. Since taking up office this is something that the Government and I have been focused on delivering, but my priority is, and always will be, local people, projects and issues.

My office team have been working hard and, in just five months, opened more than 2,000 pieces of casework. Each is a problem we have helped a constituent with, advice we have provided or a response to a question about policies and Government Bills.

I have raised key areas of concern in Parliament, both in the House of Commons and by speaking to Government ministers. My first constituency visit as your MP, and my first question in Parliament, involved Kettering General Hospital. I was born there as a premature baby and know how important the site is and will continue to fight for real funding for its rebuild after years of misleading cash commitments from the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have also raised the SEND crisis, driving test availability problems, grant funding and more, as well as meeting with ministers to discuss the future of Kettering’s Post Office, important road projects and cultural schemes.

One of the most enjoyable parts of being your MP is getting out and about in the constituency. I have already held advice surgeries in Kettering, Mawsley, Rothwell and Little Stanion, giving people across Kettering the chance to seek face-to-face support, and further surgeries at locations around the constituency will follow.

It’s been fantastic to visit so many inspiring businesses, charities, schools and events and hear about the impact they are having on the community, future plans and how this Labour Government can help them. All of these visits help me to bring local areas of concern to the Government’s attention and make sure that local people’s voices are heard.

2024 has been a year where change began in Kettering – with the Government turning the page, fixing the economy and improving living standards.

I wish everyone in the constituency a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.