Political Opinion: In a changing world, Corby and Kingswood need councillors who think nationally and act locally

There’s a quiet truth in politics that doesn’t get talked about enough: what happens nationally lands hardest locally. Whether it’s funding for adult social care, NHS pressures, rising crime concerns, or the long-term future of our public transport — decisions made in Westminster or Whitehall shape the challenges we face right here in Corby and Kingswood.

I’ve seen this dynamic play out first-hand. In my professional role within the rail industry, I work where national rail policy meets service delivery and local communities — affecting tens of thousands of passengers every single day. Rail services are subject to rigorous oversight — from politicians, regulators, customers, and the local communities who rely on them.

This has shown me how important it is to bridge the gap between national policy and local impact — and why we need councillors who can understand both levels and how they connect.

Gary Campbell, Independent Candidate for Corby & Kingswood, focused on bridging national policy with the needs of local communities

The landscape is changing – local Government must keep up

Local councils are being asked to do more than ever, from delivering complex social care systems and supporting vulnerable families to coordinating emergency planning, tackling inequality, and protecting the environment.

But while responsibilities are growing, budgets are under real pressure. And many of the decisions that affect us most — on health, housing, policing, and transport — are no longer made locally at all.

That’s why I believe we need councillors who don’t just fix problems reactively. We need people who understand how top-level decisions — made in government departments or by regulators — shape what happens here in Corby and Kingswood. People who can see the bigger picture, but also know how to work within it, challenge it, and influence it for the good of the communities they serve.

A quiet corner of Kingswood ward earlier this week — a reminder that national decisions land on real local streets like this one.

Already engaging, already making connections

Since the Northants Telegraph published my candidacy earlier this week, I’ve received written responses from both our local MP and the Police and Crime Commissioner. I want to thank them for taking the time to respond — it shows they’re listening, and that our community’s voice matters.

I’ll continue those conversations in the weeks ahead and focus on building new partnerships — connecting the dots locally, regionally, and nationally to make sure Corby and Kingswood are heard, supported, and better represented at every level.

This kind of engagement isn’t optional — it’s part of the job. It’s how local priorities get seen, heard, and acted on nationally — and how we make sure decisions taken elsewhere don’t leave our community behind.

Grounded locally, connected nationally

Being a councillor, to me, means doing the basics well — being visible, responsive, and genuinely committed to the area. But it also means bringing the big-picture thinking, the relationships, and the advocacy skills needed to make a bigger difference when it counts.

Whether it’s pushing for fairer funding, holding national bodies to account, or ensuring we aren’t left out of key initiatives, I want to be the kind of councillor who knows how to work across national and local levels — and never forgets who I’m here to represent.

Corby and Kingswood deserve strong, visible representation, not just in the council chamber, but in the bigger conversations that decide how resources are shared and priorities are set. We need to bring Corby and Kingswood’s voice into that space and make sure we’re part of the future that’s being written.

I want to bring that voice, that drive, and that perspective to the council, because our community matters, and it deserves to be heard at every level.

To learn more or get in touch, visit www.voiceforcorby.co.uk