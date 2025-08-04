Political opinion: Gen Kitchen MP: This Government is backing British jobs

The Labour Government has put creating good jobs at the centre of our Plan for Change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many years, the Tories let down British workers. Talent was wasted and the country’s potential was squandered.

Labour is focused on creating better-paid, more secure jobs in every part of the UK. Since the General Election, 85,000 jobs have been created across the East Midlands alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Employment Rights Bill will see up to 1.3 million workers entitled to Statutory Sick Pay for the first time. And in April, more than 3 million people received a pay rise thanks to the increase in the National Minimum Wage.

Gen Kitchen MP

Investing in our young people is a priority for this Government, which is why the Chancellor has committed £1.2billion annual funding to train and upskill 16-19 year-olds. This will open up opportunities for young people to build skills, drive up their income, supporting economic growth, and reducing our reliance on international labour.

The trade deals Keir Starmer has negotiated with the EU, India and the USA are expected to boost the economy by at least £13.8billion every year and will protect more than 30,000 jobs in the East Midlands.

In light of this, I recently wrote to businesses in the Wellingborough and Rushden area that are involved in exporting. I want to know how the agreements will impact them and hear whether there are other countries or blocs they would like to see the Government reach deals with. Over the recess I will be visiting many of these businesses to discuss this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, I visited Jobs 22 in Wellingborough who work alongside the Department for Work and Pensions to get people get back into work through the Restart Scheme. It was great to speak to the team there and learn more about how they help local people overcome the barriers they face to finding work.

I am also arranging a meeting with the Service Lead for Job Centre Plus for our area.

Thriving businesses and the good jobs they provide drive our country forward and put money in people’s pockets. Over the last year, 224,000 fewer people are economically inactive, and we are doing everything to support the creation of more good jobs.

This Government is backing British jobs and British industries, and our trade deals have put us back on the world stage.