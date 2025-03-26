Orchestral music most likely to attract regular concert goers - view from Northampton CEO and RPO

RPO’s annual audience report reveals growing public engagement with orchestral music Orchestras are flying the flag for live music in the UK – and the orchestral audience is most likely to support live music events and to attend concerts on a frequent basis – according to new research from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO).

The new RPO study explored people’s attitudes to attending concerts, comparing results across a number of music genres. When looking at music genres,seven in ten adults (70%) said they go to a concert at least once a year. Nationally, three in 10 people (31%) said they attended 2-3 concerts a year, although only a small percentage go every month (8%).

Comparing the concert habits of people that supported a range of music genres, the orchestral audience was most likely to attend live music events (78%) and they were significantly more likely to attend concerts regularly – whether on a monthly basis (15%) or 2-3 times a year (32%).

Jo Gordon, CEO, Royal & Demgate, Northampton comments: “Theatres and music venues across the UK are still dealing with the economic consequences of the cost-of-living crisis. The financial challenges are tough, and it requires excellent programming to give people a reason to attend and support live music. Having the RPO as one of our strategic partners makes a real difference to our work – it is so important to see them supporting regional venues at a time when we need to stand together and contribute positively to their future.”

Vasily Petrenko

Vasily Petrenko, Music Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra comments: “The new research demonstrates that the orchestral audience is bigger and more wide-ranging than some might presume – and the size of the orchestral audience that is starting or evolving a journey of discovery is now bigger than the long-standing audience. For all these groups, journeys of discovery point towards the concert hall and there is no question that the regularity of orchestral concert attendance is itself firing the imagination, converting today’s first-time concert-goers into tomorrow’s orchestral discoverers and passionate advocates.”

Diversity of orchestral audience is powering concert experiences

The RPO research also suggests that the relative popularity of orchestral concerts is connected to the diversification of its audience – which is attracting people of different age groups and wide-ranging backgrounds. Of the 79% of people that identified as having some form of relationship with orchestral music, their levels of engagement were varied:

· 29% were long-established enthusiasts that had enjoyed classical music for many years;

· 34% were people that liked a bit of orchestral music alongside their enjoyment of other genres;

· 15% were exploring the orchestral genre, not expert but discovering music they enjoyed;

· 17% were beginners, people that were very open about knowing very little about orchestral music but were intent on experiencing it this year;

· 5% were music students or people actively learning a musical instrument.

The RPO data suggested that all these orchestral audience groups play an active role as part of today’s concert audience. Whilst long-established enthusiasts and music students are most likely to go to orchestral concerts monthly (14% and 17% respectively), it is people discovering the genre that are among the most likely to see live music as an essential part of their calendar year (88%). For all audiences starting or developing a journey of discovery, around a third of people are attending 2-3 concerts a year.

These RPO research findings form part of its wide-ranging annual Insight Report, which has been tracking the orchestral audience’s viewpoints and music habits over the last seven years.

Some key headline findings from the new report:

· 85% of UK adults want to discover more about one or more music genres in 2025—up from 79% in 2022. In terms of genres they want to discover, orchestral music ranked third of the 16 genres surveyed (20%).

· Nationally 79% of people identified as having some form of relationship with orchestral music – and for 16% it was their favourite genre of music.

· 76% of UK adults cite commonplace situations where they engage with orchestral music - whether this be a playlist for a gym workout (12%), music to enjoy whilst working (12%), when commuting to work (15%), cooking (16%), or relaxing before going to sleep (12%).

· For the concert hall, the core symphonic repertoire remains the cornerstone of orchestral music in terms of being the most popular type of concert overall (72%) - but it was not the type of orchestral concert that people most frequently attended. Music from the musicals (23%) and film music (22%) were most likely to see people attend 2-3 concerts a year.

· Across genres, the most significant reasons why people returned to the concert hall were: the excellence of the concert experience (51%), the inspiration to discover more(30%); a wellbeing tonic for the pressures of everyday life (27%) - and the social aspect of enjoying a great night out with family and friends (25%).

· In terms of nurturing interest in orchestral music outside the concert hall, classical radio is indispensable for many people (31%). For more than one in four people (26%), building a recorded music collection—via streaming or physical format—supports their interest, as do social media platforms and the growing number of arts programmes and documentaries readily available on TV and online.

· The five most popular composers among people surveyed were: Mozart (29%), Beethoven (28%), Vivaldi (21%), Tchaikovsky (20%), and JS Bach (16%).

Sarah Bardwell, Managing Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra comments: “Our research told us that people in the UK believe music is Britain’s greatest export to the world. Nationally, 41% of adults hold this view of British music-making, in a list that is dominated by our creative industries—with film, television, theatre, literature and comedy also cited as great British global exports. With this in mind, the arrival of a new government last summer was greeted by a call from the general public to support the arts. Nationally, 76% of adults said they would like to see the new Government do more to support arts and culture in Britain—with a specific focus on young people, democratisation of access, and more music education in primary schools.

“Despite concern over diminishing arts funding, the provision of music in schools, the legacy of Brexit, and the economic challenges still faced by many venues, there is one unifying and important truth that our report makes very clear: the public values the music that is created and performed in this country.

“Our research gives the audience and music fans the chance to have their say. Drawing on many years of research, our new report shows how people need music in their lives. For some it makes them more productive at work, for others it gives them much-needed escapism from the stresses of everyday life – but for everyone it is enriching, inspiring and purposeful. At the RPO we are committed to presenting the exciting world of orchestral music to the broadest possible audience, and we hope our new report will strengthen the broader debate on how we can all support and invest in the future of music-making – something we all cherish in our lives.”