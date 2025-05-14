Helen Bach: VE Day 80th anniversary, two trade deals and a new Pope - a lot can happen in a week!

The May Day Bank Holiday was much like any other Bank Holiday seems to be - cold and a bit dreary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My mood was brightened by watching the VE Day memorial flypast though, it was lovely to see the old Lancaster and other planes flying over the heads of the Royal family and the assembled Buckingham Palace crowds.

Then we had the news of not one, but two international trade deals - India and the USA. I've yet to study what's been agreed, but hope it works out and we can get some stability back into the economy. Sadly, this was followed by the increase in hostilities between India and Pakistan, which isn't good for anybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then of course we had the Papal news - Donald Trump released an AI generated image of himself dressed in the Pontiff's white robes, having said he'd quite like to be Pope. This filled me with a strange mixture of horror, outrage and amusement.

Helen Bach talks about the new Pope in her latest column

On Thursday I was getting ready to head out to our VE Day service of remembrance at 6pm when I happened to catch the news that white smoke was puthering from the little chimney on the Sistine Chapel. The Conclave had decided on a new Pope, but other than see the Swiss Guard assemble - blimey, who decided on that uniform?! - I had to go so didn't hear who it was.

The VE Day service was quite well attended, but I would estimate the average age was about 50 if not older. There were a few Cubs and Scouts, but not many other younger people, which was a shame.

Thanks to my Church of England education I knew all the words to 'I Vow To Thee My Country' which is just as well as there were no hymn sheets. I battled on regardless, practically singing solo, even managing to hit some of the high notes (at least I think I did!); Dad would have been proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From here, I did what my Dad, and countless people celebrating on VE Day, would have done - headed to the pub.

It was here that the landlady was able to tell me that we had our first American Pope - but, praise the Lord, it wasn't Donald Trump!