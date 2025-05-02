Helen Bach Column: Build bridges not walls
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Pope's passing came as a shock, particularly after we'd seen him out and about on Easter Sunday, although I thought he didn't look well and wondered if that might all be too much for him after his recent illness.
But as a Priest commented later, he'd wanted to do it, and that was the Pope saying goodbye to his flock, which added another level of poignancy to it all. RIP Pope Francis.
As for the people taking selfies next to the open coffin of the Pope - I wonder are we at the stage where we now need to outline when mobile phone use is acceptable and when it definitely isn't?!
I would have thought common decency would prevent such behaviour - but having said that, Pope Francis was keen on modernising the Church and embracing new technology, so maybe he would take the more charitable line that this is now just part of modern life?
Once the service was over, and the converted Popemobile had driven the coffin through the crowded streets of Rome to Santa Maria Maggiore, the final resting place, I looked at the News on my phone and saw the surprising yet striking image of Presidents Zelensky and Trump together in the Vatican.
What struck me most were the simple chairs upon which they were sitting - like ones you have at your village hall or community centre - and the fact that it was just the two of them, seemingly talking in a civilised fashion after that disastrous spectacle in the Oval Office.
It gave me a glimmer of hope, that maybe a casual, unplanned conversation on neutral territory might be the breakthrough that was needed.
I thought back to Pope Francis' words about 'building bridges not walls', and hoped that his good advice might be heeded at a time of global uncertainty.