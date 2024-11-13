Helen Bach Column: America and Donald - back together again...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Now this is massively awkward, isn't it?

It's a bit like when a good friend of yours goes out with and then marries/partners up with a chap who is wildly unsuitable. But you don't say anything, because, well, you know, it's her choice and all that.

Then after four years they split up, and you're so relieved - particularly when he shows his true colours after he refuses to accept the decision and causes a scene - you all rally around and say things like 'I never liked him much anyway! You're better off without him!' and then go on to list all his bad points.

But oh, wait, four years on, and for some reason you simply can't fathom, he's back on the scene, and then it happens - they're back together again! And you can't unsay the things you said, but you can't forget how he behaved, and it's all such a horrible mess.

American flag photo by Sharefaith on Pexels

That's how we feel about America isn't it? Our friend America has decided to get back together with Donald after a four year hiatus, and another Trump Presidency is looming on the horizon.

I don't know what to think; brighter minds than mine can't work it out either. But if I was going to hazard a guess as to why Kamala Harris didn't win, the very sad conclusion is going to have to be it's because she's a woman. How else can you understand what's happening right now?

Did Joe Biden leave it too late to stand down? Did Kamala Harris not do enough to differentiate herself from him? Was she too loyal in that, as Vice President, she couldn't say where she thought things hadn't gone as well as they could?

Or is it just that people genuinely think they will be better off financially under a Trump presidency? Are they willing to forget the past in order to have more money in their pockets?

Anyway, putting that all to one side, anyone else marvel at how tall Barron Trump is now? He towers over his parents, and they're not exactly short. In case you're interested, he's 6 feet 9 inches tall - yes, I looked it up so you don't have to!