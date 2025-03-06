Gen Kitchen MP: We've taken the first steps to bring back the family doctor

Access to a GP is one of the concerns raised with me most often by local residents. For too long, people have been stuck on waiting lists, not getting the treatment they need.

This is why access to healthcare has been a key campaigning priority since being elected as the Member of Parliament for Wellingborough and Rushden.

Last month, I delivered a petition of more than 1,000 signatures to the Health Secretary Wes Streeting calling for an urgent care at Isebrook. This was a good opportunity for us to also discuss wider health needs in the constituency. As well as regularly meeting with healthcare bosses in the area, I also hold quarterly roundtable events with local doctors’ surgeries so that I can feedback the concerns being raised with me by constituents and hear from GPs about how I can help them.

Another step I have taken to help local people is to ask my team to become familiar with the Anima system so that they can assist those who are struggling to use the online booking service.

Gen Kitchen MP

The current 8am scramble for an appointment is not working for anyone - not for those trying to see a doctor, nor the medical staff trying to juggle demand.

So, I am delighted that the Labour Government has announced a new deal with GPs which will mark the return of the family doctor, helping to end the 8am rush for an appointment.

From October, GP surgeries will be required to allow patients to request appointments online during working hours. The number of performance targets will also be reduced, freeing doctors up from pointless box-ticking and allowing them to spend more time treating patients.

The deal is backed by the biggest funding boost for General Practice in years, reversing the decade-long cuts to general practice funding as a share of the NHS budget.

The Labour Government has promised to fix the ‘front door’ to health and this is an important step in doing just that. It comes after important measures which will have a direct impact on local people including an investment of £400m to boost clinical trials, the announcement that over 1,000 more GPs will be recruited this year and a long-term plan to rebuild our NHS for good. There’s a long way to go but this just shows we can reform the NHS, get a better service for patients, and do it in partnership with NHS staff.