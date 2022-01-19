MEET KGH's GOVERNORS: More help on falls prevention

Frailty is associated with unplanned weight loss and the possibility of malnutrition

This article follows the one on falls prevention as it aims to assist in keeping people well and not needing a hospital admission. It is particularly pertinent to older people.

Frailty is associated with unplanned weight loss and the possibility of malnutrition. Often Individuals do not realise they have lost weight and are becoming frail as they do not weigh themselves or notice that clothes and rings are becoming loose.

Those who are malnourished are at greater risk of falls, infections, feelings of lethargy, feeling being more susceptible to infections and thus becoming ill. Subsequently if they do have to go into hospital they often have to stay longer due to slower recoveries.

On admission to hospital care staff use an assessment tool called the Malnutrition Screening Assessment Tool (MUST) to identify those at risk. If unplanned weight loss and malnutrition is identified, then there are protocols to encourage an improved intake and also staff can call on the expertise of the dietitians to advise.

For use in the home situation there is a simplified version of the same tool called the “Malnutrition self-screening tool” found on the BAPEN website.

If malnutrition is identified there can be encouragement with eating and drinking. Advice can be sought from health professionals.