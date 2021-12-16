MEET KGH's GOVERNORS: Tips on falls prevention

Kettering General Hospital

Sadly, people often end up coming to hospital after a fall which results in a fracture of a bone which requires orthopaedic expertise.

Fractures such as a broken hip require surgery combined with a stay in hospital. This is then followed by help with physiotherapist and rehabilitation which can take a while .

We felt some tips based on our combined interests to prevent falls would be helpful and we will expand on these in the New year.

Take vitamin D which helps to keep bones strong

Check you are eating properly

Take enough fluid 2 litres per day for most adults

Wear supportive shoes especially outside

Get your eyes tested regularly so that you can easily see trip hazards

Also have your hearing checked as if it is fading and you have not realised you may not hear alerts about items

Try to keep active with regular gentle exercise. Walking is always good.

While it can be a temptation to drink excess alcohol this time of year, try to keep to the maximum of 14 units per week!