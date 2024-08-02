Column: Oliver Wicksteed August 2024

It’s always great when Wicksteed Park opens each day during the summer holidays, giving families the chance to enjoy themselves on our rides and attractions or just wander around the beautiful surroundings and treat themselves to an ice cream.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year in particular, it’s also been fantastic to see all the hard work put in by our staff and volunteers being recognised.

We’ve had lots of positive feedback from our visitors on a day-to-day basis but the park has also been recognised in a number of regional and national tourism and business awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We celebrated a double success at the 2024 Northants Life NL Awards, winning silver for both the Best Day Out in Northamptonshire and the Best Large Business at the awards ceremony, held at Chester House Estate, Irchester.

Wicksteed Park team members celebrate at the NL awards

We’ve also just discovered we are finalists in two categories in the NNBN Business Awards 2024, which recognise and celebrate the innovative, hard- working and enterprising charities and organisations within the county.

The park is up for The Green Award and the Northamptonshire Tourism Award when the awards ceremony is held on Friday October 4 at the Mercure Hotel, Northampton.

Finally, the park is up for three awards in the ‘Oscars’ of the theme park world and you can now vote for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual UK Theme Park Awards celebrate the best theme parks in the country and are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks.

Wicksteed Park is in contention for best new attraction with our Jolly Jockeys ride, best theme park map and best new food or retail outlet for the Garden Café.

The public vote opened on July 22 and will continue until September 1. Votes will be combined with those of the expert judges to generate the final results, which will be announced at this year’s awards event on September 19.

You can vote here https://ukthemeparkawards.com/vote.

If you haven’t been to the park for a while, come down and see the results of all the hard work for yourself.