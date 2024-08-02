Column: Oliver Wicksteed August 2024
This year in particular, it’s also been fantastic to see all the hard work put in by our staff and volunteers being recognised.
We’ve had lots of positive feedback from our visitors on a day-to-day basis but the park has also been recognised in a number of regional and national tourism and business awards.
We celebrated a double success at the 2024 Northants Life NL Awards, winning silver for both the Best Day Out in Northamptonshire and the Best Large Business at the awards ceremony, held at Chester House Estate, Irchester.
We’ve also just discovered we are finalists in two categories in the NNBN Business Awards 2024, which recognise and celebrate the innovative, hard- working and enterprising charities and organisations within the county.
The park is up for The Green Award and the Northamptonshire Tourism Award when the awards ceremony is held on Friday October 4 at the Mercure Hotel, Northampton.
Finally, the park is up for three awards in the ‘Oscars’ of the theme park world and you can now vote for us.
The annual UK Theme Park Awards celebrate the best theme parks in the country and are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks.
Wicksteed Park is in contention for best new attraction with our Jolly Jockeys ride, best theme park map and best new food or retail outlet for the Garden Café.
The public vote opened on July 22 and will continue until September 1. Votes will be combined with those of the expert judges to generate the final results, which will be announced at this year’s awards event on September 19.
You can vote here https://ukthemeparkawards.com/vote.
If you haven’t been to the park for a while, come down and see the results of all the hard work for yourself.