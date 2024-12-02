The New Adventures of Peter Pan has begun its month-long run at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough, and though it’s all a bit of a mess, it’s undoubtedly a lot of fun.

In short, Wendy is visited by Peter Pan, who whisks her and her brothers off to Neverland in search of an endless youth, but always lurking is the evil Captain Hook who, like the crocodile who took his hand, is snapping at the heels of our hero. What ensues is frankly, a mess, but one that I, and many of my fellow audience members couldn’t help but grin at throughout.

The story is kept to a minimum here, even more so than last year’s Cinderella, though it’s hard to imagine audience members have bought their ticket to see a dramatic tour de force or a theatrical writing masterclass. Those who have will be disappointed as seemingly important story beats are dismissed in favour of not-so-subtle innuendos and fart jokes, with witty one-liners in a-pun-dance (sorry).

With such disorganised storytelling it is all-too-easy to completely disregard the tale it’s trying to tell and see this year’s panto as more of a sketch show, with each scene serving as an isolated story within itself. Only then the over-the-top antics become easier to digest.

The New Adventures of Peter Pan runs until December 31 at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough

It’s clear the cast are having a blast in their respective roles as Jack Trinder captures the playful spirit of Peter Pan beautifully, Holly Topping brings Wendy to life with a strong performance, and Gary Johnson as Mrs Smee revels in the role of the dame that he’s become so accustomed to. Daniel Taylor is a memorable Captain Hook, Elizabeth Bright, Aidan Dunlop, and Laura-Jayne Woods take on a variety of roles with ease, and a host of talented dancers round out the cast.

As always with The Castle’s annual pantomimes, the lighting and set design are strong, and each transition to somewhere new is quick and seamless.

The clever use of lighting does well to remind the audience that, although he’s as comedic as the rest of the cast, Captain Hook is still supposed to be the villain of the tale.

An impromptu rendition of the Twelve Days of Christmas perhaps garnered the biggest laugh of the evening, with creative inclusions scattered throughout that we dare not spoil.

The heart and soul of The Castle’s pantomimes have always been the feeling of dialogue between those on the stage and those in the seats. Pantomimes are unique in that the audience is constantly playing an active role in the evening’s entertainment, making the performance feel like one giant conversation that everyone is a part of. It’s a truly wonderful atmosphere in the room, and one that is clearly appreciated by everyone involved in the production.

To that end, Peter Pan is yet another success for the Wellingborough theatre, and will thoroughly satisfy families who are looking for a fun show to coincide with their Christmas schedule.

Peter Pan is a kaleidoscope of chaos, and one that children will have a ball being a part of. To those who are planning a quiet Christmas, nestled in front of the fire watching It’s a Wonderful Life, I simply say this:

In case you change your mind, there’s always a home for you in Neverland.

The show runs until December 31, and tickets can be found here.