Open recruitment day for global can making company Ball Corporation's new plant near Kettering

With construction complete and production lines set to start up within days, global can making company Ball Corporation has announced an open recruitment day at its new Northamptonshire plant for later this month.

The company’s cutting-edge, 56,000m² aluminium can-making plant in Barton Seagrave, near Kettering, has to-date recruited more than 120 new team members, with a further 60 new vacancies set to be filled over the coming months.

People interested in finding out more about the company, the plant and local career opportunities are invited to attend Ball’s Northamptonshire open recruitment day.

Ball Northamptonshire

The event is taking place on Tuesday, January 24, from 10am to 6pm at Ball’s new facility, located at SEGRO park, Maynard Road, Burton Latimer, NN15 5ZS.

Paulina Panus, HR manager for the new plant, said: “Our new team has only been in the plant for a few weeks, and this is our first open recruitment day at the new Kettering can making site.

"We are opening our doors and inviting other people from across the county to step inside, understand what we are about and even begin the recruitment process during the same session.

“This event is your chance to find out about the company and see if working at Ball is something you would like to pursue.

"There’s no need to book a slot ahead.

"Simply pop along, have a short tour and if you’re interested in joining Ball, participate in first stage interviews that very same day.

"Your career could literally take a new direction in little over an hour.”

Ball Kettering is seeking to recruit people, both with and without industry experience to join as shift engineers, warehouse operatives, manufacturing operators and more.

Jason Bridger, the new Kettering plant manager, added: “We are passionate about building a diverse and inclusive workforce and are seeking people of all ages, backgrounds, and from all areas of the community.

"At our new state-of-the-art facility we will be providing long-term careers for local people who have passion, are keen to learn and who want to be part of something special.”

With accelerating demand for infinitely recyclable aluminium drinks cans in the UK and around the world, Ball’s new plant, located between Kettering and Barton Seagrave, is set to produce over one billion fully recyclable cans in its first year and will be Ball’s third can manufacturing plant in the UK and its 20th in the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEA) region.

To attend the Open Recruitment Day, simply pop along any time between 10am and 6pm.

Tours will take place on the hour, every hour up to and including 6pm.

For those unable to attend the recruitment event visit jobs.ball.com and search for ‘Kettering’.

