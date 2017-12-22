Nobody fined for dog fouling in Kettering or Wellingborough

Not a single person has been fined for dog fouling in Kettering or Wellingborough this year.

The revelation, made public after a Freedom of Information Act request by the Northants Telegraph, shows those letting their dog foul and not pick it up are getting away it every single time.

In the past three years in Kettering, there have been more than 500 dog fouling complaints – but nobody has been caught this year.

A Kettering Council spokesman said the authority takes dog fouling seriously but that it was difficult to catch people in the act.

The spokesman said: “Kettering Council take dog fouling very seriously and proactively look for those dog walkers that do not pick up after their dog.

“In our experience, most dog owners are responsible and do pick up after their dog.

“Catching dog owners who fail to pick up is difficult as officers have to be there even with proactive patrols.

“When we have caught someone not picking up after their dog, we will issue a fixed penalty notice or take them to court if they fail to pay the fine.”

A new dog-related Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) was introduced earlier this year, tightening dog control in the borough.

The council spokesman added that they will patrol any areas where there is a problem.

He said: “Kettering Council regularly put up signage in the borough of Kettering at the request of residents and will patrol areas where it is evident there is a problem.

“We encourage the public to let us know if there is a recurring problem, so that we can positively tackle it.

“Our wardens work seven days a week from 8am to 8pm and have been known to change their shifts specifically to try and catch an individual reportedly committing this offence.”

Wellingborough Council did not respond to the Northants Telegraph’s request for a comment.

Elsewhere in the north of the county, Corby has seen the most people fined for dog fouling.

This year 15 people have been caught, resulting in fines worth £1,200 (or £750) if paid early.

Earlier this year, Corby Council held a week of action to tackle dog fouling in the borough.

In East Northants, 13 people have been fined resulting in fines totalling £975.