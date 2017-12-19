New dog control rules come into effect in Kettering

A new dog-related Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is now in place across the borough of Kettering after a public consultation.

Each year Kettering Council receives lots of complaints relating to dog fouling, threatening or out of control dogs and dog-related horticultural damage.

To address this they introduced a new PSPO with a number of restrictions for dog owners.

Dogs are now forbidden from enclosed children’s playgrounds, with the exception of guide dogs or assistance dogs.

It is also an offence to be in control of any more than six dogs on a lead at one time.

Dogs must be kept on a lead at all times in the following Kettering town centre locations: Manor House Gardens, Municipal Gardens, Parish Churchyard (behind the Market Place), The Garden of Rest (behind Corn Market Hall) and Market

Place.

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “The dog control Public Spaces Protection Order acts upon resident feedback from our consultation earlier this year.

“It is about benefitting the community as a whole to help make it a cleaner, safer and a healthier place to live.”

Dog owners should also be aware that if they are asked to put their dog on a lead by an authorised officer, they should do so immediately, as failure to do so will breach the PSPO.

This is to help deal with those dogs that are out of control or may be perceived as being aggressive to other dogs.

Failing to pick up after your dog remains an offence across the borough.

A fine for breaching the PSPO will be £100, reduced if paid within 10 days.

Those fined will have a maximum of 14 days to pay the fine or they could face prosecution in the magistrates’ court and a fine of up to £1,000.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering Council has received more than 500 complaints regarding dog fouling in the last three years.

“It is a significant health issue and we’d like to see a reduction in dog fouling incidents.

“Requiring dogs to be kept on leads or restricting access to dogs in certain designated areas will ensure dogs are under proper control and reduces the risk of dog fouling, making these areas cleaner and safer.”

New signage is now up and in place across the borough explaining the new restrictions.