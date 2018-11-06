Man left with life-changing injuries after Corby stabbing

A man suffered life-changing injuries after being stabbed in Corby last night (Monday).

The incident took place at the Esso Garage in Oakley Road just after 7pm, when a man suffered a serious stab wound to his arm.

He was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries and is currently in a stable condition.

Officers would like to speak to Peter Campbell (pictured), aged 30, in connection with the incident.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Peter Campbell should not approach him and are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 999.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Earlier this morning police described the assault as a serious incident.