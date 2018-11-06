Man ‘seriously assaulted’ at Corby garage

A man was assaulted in what police have described as a ‘serious incident’ at a garage in Corby yesterday (Monday).

Officers were called the Esso Garage in Oakley Road shortly after 7pm.

The man was assaulted after an altercation with the offender, who then fled the scene following the attack.

The nature of the attack or the victim’s condition has not yet been revealed by police.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.