Man found injured in Irthlingborough dies

A man found with serious injuries in Irthlingborough has died.

Police said the 46-year-old man was treated by paramedics in Victoria Street after they were alerted to an incident.

Officers are at the scene in Crispin Court. NNL-190301-110316005 NNL-190301-110316005

Flats at Crispin Court were taped off with a heavy police presence at the scene yesterday.

It’s believed he suffered the injuries between the evening of Wednesday, January 2 and the early hours of Thursday, January 3.

In a statement today police said he was taken to hospital where he died.

A police spokesman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained.

“Police are not seeking anyone in connection with the incident at this point.”

A team of officers was also at a nearby house in Walker Rise yesterday with detectives are carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Yesterday one neighbour who did not wish to be named said that the man was well-known in the street and lived in a ground-floor flat in Crispin Court.

They said: “This block was a nice place to live but more recently there had been trouble with some people coming and going into the flats.

“There had been a lot of issues that we had reported. The housing association have also been told.

“You could have predicted this really. It’s been quite an intimidating situation.”