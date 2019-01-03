Heavy police presence continues in Irthlingborough after serious incident

People living near the site of a serious assault in Irthlingborough say they ‘could have predicted’ last night’s attack following a string of issues in the area.

Detectives are on the scene of the incident that saw a man seriously injured in his flat overnight in Crispin Court.

There was a heavy police presence at Crispin Court in Victoria Street, Irthlingborough, following a serious assault.

There is a heavy police presence in Victoria Street and the block of flats is taped off, with residents being asked to sign in and out while police investigate the incident.

A team of officers was also at a nearby house in Walker Rise this morning and detectives are carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

One neighbour who did not wish to be named said that the man who was assaulted was well-known in the street and lived in a ground-floor flat in Crispin Court.

“This block was a nice place to live but more recently there had been trouble with some people coming and going into the flats.

The scene at Crispin Court, Irthlingborough.

“There had been a lot of issues that we had reported. The housing association have also been told.

“You could have predicted this really. It’s been quite an intimidating situation.”

Another local person said: "I didn't hear anything at all coming from the flat and the walls are quite thin. You normally hear everything."

Crispin Court was built by Orbit Housing and houses a mix of tenants.

Nearby Walker Rise, where police are continuing their investigations into an attack in Irthlingborough

Another local person said that they had seen emergency services attending the block in the early hours.

He said: “The ambulance was here about 1.30am but the paramedics had their bag stolen so they were running up and down the street looking for it.

“The next thing I know, I wake up just before seven and there are police everywhere.

“We see the victim walking up and down the street all the time but we don’t know him personally.”

The Irthlingborough Town Band club had no connection to the incident, as reported earlier by police.

The incident is believed to have taken place between yesterday (Wednesday) evening and the early hours of today.

Officers are looking into the nature of the injuries and how the man came to receive them.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.