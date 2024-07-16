Man arrested after van driver dies in four-vehicle crash on A605 near Thrapston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested after a van driver died in a crash on the A605 near Thrapston yesterday (Monday).

Emergency services were called to a stretch near Thorpe Waterville after the incident at about 9am, with the road closed for several hours.

The crash involved the drivers of a black Ford Fiesta car, a blue Volvo HGV, a white Ford Edge Sport car and a white Ford Transit van.

The van driver – a man in his 40s – died at the scene.

A 38-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the A605 would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000419133 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”