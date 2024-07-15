Crash closes section of A605 near Thrapston as motorists urged to find alternative route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A section of the A605 near Thrapston is closed this morning (Monday) after a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are at the scene with the carriageway closed between Thrapston’s Oundle Road and the B662 roundabout junction near Lilford.

Details of the severity of any injuries suffered are not yet known.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Please find an alternative route. We will provide an update once the road has re-opened.

“Thank you for your patience.”