Crash closes section of A605 near Thrapston as motorists urged to find alternative route
A section of the A605 near Thrapston is closed this morning (Monday) after a crash.
Emergency services are at the scene with the carriageway closed between Thrapston’s Oundle Road and the B662 roundabout junction near Lilford.
Details of the severity of any injuries suffered are not yet known.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Please find an alternative route. We will provide an update once the road has re-opened.
“Thank you for your patience.”