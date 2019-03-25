Kettering teenager stabbed by robber

A teenager was stabbed after robbers demanded money from him in Kettering.

The incident took place at the recreation ground in North Park Drive at about 1am on Saturday morning (March 23).

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was approached by two men who demanded he hand over money.

One of the men then stabbed him in the leg.

A police spokesman said: “The suspects are described as two black males, both wearing black or dark clothing from head to toe with one of them wearing a mask.

“The other had the hood on his hooded top down.”

The recreation ground in North Park Drive NNL-190325-111636005

The spokesman added that the teenager’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The incident was the second stabbing in the town in four hours after an unrelated stabbing in Victoria Street at 9pm on Friday.