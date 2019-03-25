Woman arrested after man stabbed in Kettering

A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in Kettering.

Police were called to a flat in Victoria Street at about 9pm on Friday (March 22) after reports of the assault.

A force spokesman said a man had been stabbed in the arm but that his injuries are not life-threatening.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

She has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s shocking that this occurred. There was a lot of police activity and an ambulance.

“I looked out of my window and saw a woman being arrested.”