News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Kettering motorcyclist's injuries 'not life-threatening' after crash involving U-turn car driver, say police

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident
By Sam Wildman
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read

A motorcyclist who was seriously hurt in a Kettering crash remains in hospital, but police have said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The man, aged in his 30s, was involved in an incident on Friday (July 7) with another motorist who was performing a U-turn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crash took place at about 5.30pm on the A6183 Weekley Wood Lane, three hours after a fatal crash which closed a nearby stretch of the A43.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
Police are investigating
Most Popular

A blue Citroen C5 car was travelling east in queuing traffic when the driver performed a U-turn, police said.

But before the manoeuvre was complete the rider of a blue Yahama YZF motorcycle, travelling west, collided with the rear of the car before travelling across both lanes and colliding with a silver Skoda Karoq which was travelling eastbound.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today (Monday) a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said he remains in hospital but that his injuries are not life-threatening or life changing.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police have appealed for witnesses.

The spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000419531 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Related topics:KetteringNorthamptonshire PoliceA43