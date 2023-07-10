Kettering motorcyclist's injuries 'not life-threatening' after crash involving U-turn car driver, say police
A motorcyclist who was seriously hurt in a Kettering crash remains in hospital, but police have said his injuries are not life-threatening.
The man, aged in his 30s, was involved in an incident on Friday (July 7) with another motorist who was performing a U-turn.
The crash took place at about 5.30pm on the A6183 Weekley Wood Lane, three hours after a fatal crash which closed a nearby stretch of the A43.
A blue Citroen C5 car was travelling east in queuing traffic when the driver performed a U-turn, police said.
But before the manoeuvre was complete the rider of a blue Yahama YZF motorcycle, travelling west, collided with the rear of the car before travelling across both lanes and colliding with a silver Skoda Karoq which was travelling eastbound.
The rider of the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
Today (Monday) a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said he remains in hospital but that his injuries are not life-threatening or life changing.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police have appealed for witnesses.
The spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 23000419531 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”