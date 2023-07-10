Kettering motorcyclist's injuries 'not life-threatening' after crash involving U-turn car driver, say police

A motorcyclist who was seriously hurt in a Kettering crash remains in hospital, but police have said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The man, aged in his 30s, was involved in an incident on Friday (July 7) with another motorist who was performing a U-turn.

The crash took place at about 5.30pm on the A6183 Weekley Wood Lane, three hours after a fatal crash which closed a nearby stretch of the A43.

Police are investigating

A blue Citroen C5 car was travelling east in queuing traffic when the driver performed a U-turn, police said.

But before the manoeuvre was complete the rider of a blue Yahama YZF motorcycle, travelling west, collided with the rear of the car before travelling across both lanes and colliding with a silver Skoda Karoq which was travelling eastbound.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Today (Monday) a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said he remains in hospital but that his injuries are not life-threatening or life changing.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police have appealed for witnesses.

The spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.