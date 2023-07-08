Kettering crash involving U-turn car driver leaves motorbike rider seriously injured
A motorbike rider suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a motorist who was performing a U-turn in Kettering.
The incident took place at about 5.30pm yesterday (Friday) on the A6183 Weekley Wood Lane, three hours after a fatal crash which closed a nearby stretch of the A43.
A blue Citroen C5 car was travelling east in queuing traffic when the driver performed a U-turn, police said.
But before the manoeuvre was complete the rider of a blue Yahama YZF motorcycle, travelling west, collided with the rear of the car before travelling across both lanes and colliding with a silver Skoda Karoq which was travelling eastbound.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Collision investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it, including relevant dash-cam footage of any of the people and vehicles involved.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 23000419531 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”