Kettering crash involving U-turn car driver leaves motorbike rider seriously injured

A motorbike rider suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a motorist who was performing a U-turn in Kettering.

The incident took place at about 5.30pm yesterday (Friday) on the A6183 Weekley Wood Lane, three hours after a fatal crash which closed a nearby stretch of the A43.

A blue Citroen C5 car was travelling east in queuing traffic when the driver performed a U-turn, police said.

Police are investigating

But before the manoeuvre was complete the rider of a blue Yahama YZF motorcycle, travelling west, collided with the rear of the car before travelling across both lanes and colliding with a silver Skoda Karoq which was travelling eastbound.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Collision investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it, including relevant dash-cam footage of any of the people and vehicles involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.