Kettering entrepreneur's compact café latest in Jamie's business empire

A tiny area of Kettering' s Newlands Centre is set to make a huge impact as the latest in 'Ket-trepreneur' Jamie Cooper's business portfolio.

With his massively successful self-named butcher's shop, Jamie's Pet Store and D&J Discount store, the 36-year-old has now expanded his offer with a bijou café in the heart of the town centre.

Little Eats barista coffee house has opened in the popular shopping mall to serve drinks and Jamie's signature hot food as well as cakes and sandwiches.

Jamie's signature sausage rolls and pastries are on offer

He said: "I am really excited to be opening 'the little eats' coffee shop. It's been my ambition to do so for many years and I'm hoping that this is only the start of things to come.

"Having already diversified from the butchers to open Jamie's Pet Store and D&J Discount store I am very well aware of what is involved in getting a new venture off the ground. Having said that I still find it extremely rewarding and it's that mix of excitement and a few nerves that keeps me going."

Jamie is planning to export his new Little Eats brand to another 10 spots using small spaces transformed into compact eating areas.

He said: "The idea behind the brand is to utilise small spaces by transforming them in to a relaxed and informal area for coffee lovers. We have sourced our own high quality coffee beans and employed some very experienced baristas to ensure the drinks are of the highest quality.

Little Eats café customers enjoy a drink

"We are also using local suppliers to for our cakes, cookies and florentines to give it that home-made feel. We are confident that this will keep the customers happy and returning for more.

"I am planning to expand the brand to 10 other locations once we have established the Kettering site.

The 'Eats' of Little Eats represents his three children Emelie, Ashton and Tyler - and the new mini café has created creating four jobs.

Open seven days a week, Jamie's signature sausage rolls, handmade pizzas, baguettes, salad bowls, fruit pots, hot pastas, hot breakfasts, large turnovers, fresh luxury handmade cakes, ice coffees, frappes, milkshakes, and a selection of vegan drinks including chai latte, hot chocolate and a vegan chocolate milkshake.

Customers can enjoy sweet and savoury snacks

Jamie added: "We are currently having to extend the seating area in the centre to accommodate how busy and popular it's been."

Little Eats

Desserts