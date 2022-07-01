Investigations into body found in Kettering street ongoing

The death of a 53-year-old man whose body was discovered in a Kettering residential street is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to outside a home in Buccleuch Street yesterday morning (Thursday, June 30) after reports from neighbours.

The terraced street was closed off most of the morning as forensic investigations took place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer stands guard at the cordon in Buccleuch Street

A spokesman from Northamptonshire Police said: “We can now confirm the death of a 53-year-old man in Buccleuch Street, Kettering on Thursday, June 30 is not being treated as suspicious.

"Investigations are ongoing and a file is completed for the coroner.”

Neighbours were awoken to the sound of sirens as fire, police and ambulance workers arrived on the scene.