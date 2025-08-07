Inquest finds death of 24-year-old at Corby music festival was drug-related

A coroner has ruled that a 24-year-old woman died of a drug-related death at a music festival in Corby after taking ketamine, cocaine and MDMA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowenna Alcock had been attending the Illusive Festival at Deene Park to the north of Corby, which ran from September 6 to September 8, 2024.

The cause of her death, which was accepted by the coroner at an inquest held in Northampton yesterday (Wednesday, August 6), was multiple drug toxicity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowenna, from Penzance in Cornwall, had been at the music festival which hosted dozens of drum and bass and garage music artists and was the last of its kind after 10 years in Corby.

The Illusive Festival in Dene Park, Corby ended in 2024 after a 10-year run

The inquest heard that Lowenna had taken ‘unknown pills’ at the festival, and had taken ketamine the evening of September 7 and the morning of September 8.

She was later found unresponsive in her tent on September 8 by boyfriend Kieran Brakes and after ambulance services received a call at 3.18pm, Lowenna was pronounced dead at 4.21pm the same day.

A statement from her partner Kieran was read out at the inquest, in which he said: “We were best friends. We did everything together, we had a great relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember it getting to about midday, it wasn’t until I went into the festival to get coffee that I thought she should be awake by now.

“This has been the most traumatising time of my life. I can’t begin to explain the effect this has had on me mentally.”

Senior coroner, Anne Pember, said Lowenna had taken ketamine, cocaine and MDMA ahead of giving her conclusion at the inquest at The Guildhall in Northampton.

She said: “The conclusion I arrive at is that thisis a drug-related death.

"One would have hoped she had a good life ahead of her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the statement, Kieran said Lowenna had brought ketamine with her to the festival, however Kieran also noted in his statement that Lowenna had bought

drugs from ‘two northern guys.’

The inquest heard there was no evidence of who had provided the drugs.

It took place at Deene Park, in which sits the stately home of the Brudenell family.