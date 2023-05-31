Homebuilder to host exclusive tour at its Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave

House hunters in Northamptonshire can take advantage of a behind the scenes view of how Barratt Homes ensures a five star standard on its homes by joining a hard hat tour event.

Taking place on Saturday (June 3) and Sunday (June 4), the event will offer property seekers the chance to explore the Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave and step inside a variety of different home styles.

Those interested in making a move to the development will be able to step inside Barratt Homes’ Chedington, Toller, Adlington and Rutherford style homes currently under construction.

Visitors walking around a Barratt home at a Hard Hat event

Prospective buyers can call Barratt Homes’ sales office at Bertone Gardens to secure their spot on the tour where they will see how the developers create homes to be energy efficient with top of the range specifications that keeps the heat up and the energy bills down by £3,100 each year.

Buyers will also have the chance to learn more about the offers and schemes available to them, like the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and NHS, can save up to £25,000.

Will Phair, sales director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Buying a home is the biggest investment you’re likely to make and we’ve arranged an event to ensure buyers have all the information they need before making a purchase.

“Our team of experts will be ready to answer any questions to provide a greater understanding what goes into making a Barratt Homes property.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in joining the development to sign up to the hard hat tour event.”

Bertone Gardens is steadily growing into a vibrant community in the new neighbourhood of Hanwood Park that will feature play areas, sports facilities and local shops, as well as providing more than 280 acres of green open space.

For more information or to book onto the tour event, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire.

