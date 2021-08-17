Firefighters cut free injured woman after two cars, two HGVs crash on A43 near Kettering

Firefighters worked to free the trapped woman on the A43 near Kettering on Tuesday morning

A woman was taken to hospital after being freed by firefighters from a wrecked car following the smash on the A43 at Kettering on Tuesday (August 17).

Two cars and two HGVs were involved in the smash just after 9am on the stretch of dual carriageway between junction 7 of the A14 and Rockingham Road roundabout.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "All vehicles involved remained on all four wheels but one woman was trapped in one of the cars with injuries to her legs.

"Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release her from the vehicle shortly before 9.30am, where she was then assessed by ambulance crews.

"The fire service continued to make both the vehicles and the scene surrounding the RTC safe."

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the woman was taken to hospital although her injuries are not believed to be life-threatneing nor life-changing.

The A43 was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the scene. The northbound side heading towards Corby was re-opened at around 10.30am although the southbound side is likely to remain closed beyond lunchtime to clean up a fuel spill.