A43 closed in Kettering following Tuesday morning crash

Emergency services warning drivers to avoid stretch from A14 to Rockingham Road

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 12:03 pm
Traffic is stranded on the A43 while emergency services deal with a smash

A crash has closed a stretch of the A43 in Kettering on Tuesday morning (August 17).

The dual carriageway is closed both ways from the A14 junction up to the roundabout with Rockingham Road.

Rothwell Road, Northfield Avenue and Rockingham Road are all gridlocked as drivers seek an alternative route through the town.

Two cars and two lorries were involved in the smash at just before 9am. A woman was taken to hospital with leg injuries after being freed from one of the cars.

Crews from Kettering, Corby and Northampton were at the scene alongside police and ambulance.

A Northamptonshire Fire Service spokesman said: "Please avoid the area as it is currently very busy."

