Fire service concludes its investigation into fatal fire in Buttermere, Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fire service has completed its investigation into a fire in which a woman died in Wellingborough earlier this month.

Emergency services were called to the address in Buttermere in the town on Monday, October 2 at about 9.25am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had received reports that a first floor flat was on fire, as reported by this newspaper at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes left at the scene of the fatal fire in Buttermere, Wellingborough

Despite fire crews being on the scene within minutes and the blaze being put out ‘swiftly’, a woman in her 60s was found dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fatal was launched and the fire service has now issued an update on the incident.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service told the Northants Telegraph: “The fire investigation has been completed and a file has been prepared for the coroner, and at this time we are treating the fire as accidental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Efforts were made by a member of the public to help the resident but were sadly unsuccessful.”

The scene of the fatal fire in Buttermere, Wellingborough

Floral tributes were left outside the house following the blaze, with one message reading: “Fly high my angel.”

Another message left on the doorstep of the property was an apology to the victim for not being able to get her out in time.

The identity of the victim, a woman in her 60s, has not yet been made public.