Fire service concludes its investigation into fatal fire in Buttermere, Wellingborough
The fire service has completed its investigation into a fire in which a woman died in Wellingborough earlier this month.
Emergency services were called to the address in Buttermere in the town on Monday, October 2 at about 9.25am.
They had received reports that a first floor flat was on fire, as reported by this newspaper at the time.
Despite fire crews being on the scene within minutes and the blaze being put out ‘swiftly’, a woman in her 60s was found dead at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the fatal was launched and the fire service has now issued an update on the incident.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service told the Northants Telegraph: “The fire investigation has been completed and a file has been prepared for the coroner, and at this time we are treating the fire as accidental.
"Efforts were made by a member of the public to help the resident but were sadly unsuccessful.”
Floral tributes were left outside the house following the blaze, with one message reading: “Fly high my angel.”
Another message left on the doorstep of the property was an apology to the victim for not being able to get her out in time.
The identity of the victim, a woman in her 60s, has not yet been made public.
Information about fire safety in the home can be found on the Northants Fire and Rescue Service website.