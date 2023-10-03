News you can trust since 1897
Emergency services called to house fire in Wellingborough

Three fire engines were sent
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
Fire crews were called to a house fire in Wellingborough yesterday (Monday) morning.

Police also attended the incident at a property in Buttermere.

A spokesman for Northants Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire at a property on Buttermere, Wellingborough at 9.25am today (Monday).

Emergency services were called to a fire in Buttermere, Wellingborough yesterday (Monday)Emergency services were called to a fire in Buttermere, Wellingborough yesterday (Monday)
"Three fire engines were sent to the scene and on arrival found smoke issuing from the windows of a first floor flat.

"Fire crews were on the scene within minutes and immediately deployed four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the flames using one hose reel jet.

"One crew remained at the scene this morning and requested a fire investigation officer attend the incident, which has now been handed over to the police.”

A tweet from Northants Police said emergency services were due to remain at the scene for the majority of the day with motorists advised to avoid the area while the incident was dealt with.

