Extra police patrols in Wellingborough after spate of Asian gold thefts

Special constables from Northamptonshire Police have completed 410 patrol hours in Wellingborough in an effort to tackle burglaries in the area.

Inspector Sharan Wildman said: “I would like to thank our fantastic team of special constables whose time and commitment in patrolling affected areas has helped deter criminal activity and make the community feel safer.

“These patrols have been particularly helpful in providing reassurance to those people in Wellingborough who have been victims of Asian gold burglaries.

“The patrols are planned to continue over the coming months and I hope they will continue to assure the community that we are on the lookout for suspicious behaviour and will act on any information we receive.”