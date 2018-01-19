Nine arrests after spate of Asian gold burglaries in Wellingborough and Northampton

A senior police officer says they have everything in place to tackle a spate of Asian gold burglaries.

During November and December, there were about 30 burglaries of this type in Wellingborough and Northampton.

Police have made it one of their priorities to tackle the problem and nine arrests have been made.

However, the spate has raised concerns in the communities affected and about 250 people attended a meeting organised in light of the incidents at the Hindu Community Centre Wellingborough on Sunday.

Chief Inspector Lara Alexander-Lloyd from Northants Police attended the meeting, which she desribed as difficult but constructive.

She said: “It’s a priority and it has been for the past six weeks.

“From the beginning of November, there have been 30 burglaries of this type.

“A few in there are classed as robbery, but what we are seeing is Asian gold burglary.

“The majority of the incidents are happening in Northampton.

“But there have been 10 in Wellingborough and a couple elsewhere in the county.”

While three quarters of the incidents have not involved violence, the senior officer understands why people are concerned and asking for reassurance from the police.

She said: “People are worried about it, quite rightly, but the meeting was also about crime prevention and what they can do to make themselves less vulnerable to this type of burglary.

“It was difficult, but I feel it was constructive.”

Numerous resources are being used to stop the burglaries and find those responsible for them, including proactive officers in Northampton and Wellingborough.

Special constables have been carrying out high visibility patrols and have completed nearly 100 hours since January 3.

Further support has come from the neighbourhood policing teams and the EMOpSS tactical roads policing team.

Chief Insp Alexander-Lloyd said: “We have got everything in place that we could have, but potentially we haven’t communicated that very well, which led to Sunday’s meeting.”

Several actions have been agreed between the police and community leaders since the meeting, including regular updates on whether any further crimes have been reported.

People are also being urged to get in touch if they have any information which will help officers.

A police surgery is taking place from 11am to 1pm tomorrow (Saturday) at 84, Albert Road, Wellingborough, where people can discuss local issues and get crime prevention advice.

This will be followed by another surgery from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow at the Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Police don’t believe just one group is carrying out these burglaries and they don’t think those responsible for them are from Northamptonshire, with other forces reporting an increase in similar thefts.

While nine arrests have been made, no-one has been charged in relation to these crimes.

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.