Rushden Lakes encouraging shoppers to go car-free this weekend

Rushden Lakes is encouraging shoppers to go car-free with a weekend of green events.

The shopping centre will be demonstrating its commitment to becoming greener with a weekend of events called ‘Let’s Go Green – Sustainable Travel and more’.

Between 11am and 4pm on Saturday (September 10) and Sunday (September 11), visitors will have the opportunity to get hands-on with some local sustainability initiatives, including freebies and smoothie bikes.

Rushden Lakes bosses are encouraging shoppers to go car-free this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All visitors are invited to Central Boulevard where they can get stuck in with the free green activities.

Hosted in partnership with Brightwayz, who have been working with Rushden Lakes on an award-winning travel plan, the event focuses on ways we can all make greener choices.

Attendees will also be rewarded for travelling car-free – anyone who has walked, wheeled, cycled, scooted or travelled there by public transport will receive a token to use at Magazine Heaven or Patisserie Valerie for a free hot or cold drink (terms and conditions apply).

Other highlights include free bike servicing and repairs, the chance to view electric cars and free food tastings from Wagamama.

There are free drinks tokens for anyone who arrives car-free at Rushden Lakes this weekend

Event-goers will also get the opportunity to snap a photo with a beautiful, nature-inspired roaming character Wildestra who will be handing out free wildflower seeds.

Wellingborough refill shop Food for Thought will be encouraging everyone to ditch the single-use packaging and if that’s not enough, energetic shoppers can use their own pedal power to blend their own smoothie.

All this falls in line with Rushden Lakes’ and its owner, The Crown Estate’s commitment to sustainability and achieving net zero by 2030, the event will take place in support of their wider sustainability campaign ‘We Can Do More’.

Rushden Lakes manager Donna French said: “We at Rushden Lakes, as part of The Crown Estate, are committed to making the most sustainable choices in order to hit our goal of net zero by 2030.

Wildestra will be distributing wildflower seeds and posing for selfies at Rushden Lakes this weekend

"Inspired by our partnership with Brightwayz, who have worked with us to improve the travel choices for both visitors and staff, we have invited some of our key partners along for a weekend of fun to demonstrate the steps we’re taking and encourage our shoppers to do the same.

"It’s very much an ongoing journey, and as our campaign name suggests We Can Do More, and we hope lots of our customers will join us on that journey to sustainability.”

Here’s more detail of what you can expect:

- Brightwayz: meet Alison Holland From Brightwayz and learn more about how she is working with Rushden Lakes to improve green travel choices for both visitors and staff

- The Wildlife Trust BCN: meet the team and learn about the important work they do to protect the local environment. They will also be running drop-in craft activities for children at the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre

- Food for Thought: learn more about the local refill shop and see them demonstrate how it works

- Nenescape: Lucy from Nenescape will showcase the Greenway and answer any questions about safe walking and cycling routes

- Wings and Radicles: purchase beeswax and other hive by-products and support beekeeping projects and contribute to their goals of increasing the bee population

- Bells Motor Group: view their electric vehicles

- Meet Wildestra: a beautiful wildlife character will be roaming Rushden lakes, snap a photo with her and receive flower seeds

- Free bike repairs: bring along your bike for a free service and basic repairs by a qualified cycle mechanic

- Wagamama will be offering free food tasting and talking about their new recyclable packaging

- Pedal powered smoothies: cycle as fast as you can to power a blender and take away a free smoothie

- Tissy’s Treats: delicious baked goods from brownies and blondies to cookies and cakes

- Wax and Melt: visit Sue, the owner of Wax and Melt. Handmade in Wollaston, Wax and melt hand pour a vast range of high quality, hand poured wax melts and associated products

Some activities will only be available on one of the days.