Wellingborough shop facing its biggest challenge yet in making its future sustainable

Kerry Leese, owner of Food For Thought in Wellingborough

An independent business needs your help to ensure it can continue its fight to protect our planet as well as offer an alternative way to shop.

Food For Thought, a zero waste emporium, opened its doors at Nene Court just off The Embankment in Wellingborough in late 2020.

Owner Kerry Leese fell in love with the unit and was keen to build up a community of like-minded customers who wanted to help reduce plastic, cut food waste and shop sustainably.

Inside Food For Thought in Wellingborough

But after numerous challenges including Covid and its lockdowns, energy bills increasing and the cost of living crisis, she faces an agonising decision over whether her business has a future or not.

Kerry told the Northants Telegraph: “This year has got quieter and quieter.

"That period of time from March, April, May and June, that period takes you through August with the holidays, but it didn’t.

"In June it was like we can’t carry on the way we are doing.”

Food For Thought offers a wide range of products and encourages customers to bring their own containers to refill and reuse

Food For Thought sells food as well as cleaning, personal hygiene and home products – many of these are locally sourced as well as being ethically and sustainably sourced.

Customers are encouraged to take their own containers to fill with how much they need from the wide choice of herbs, spices, flour, pasta and other ingredients which you often have to buy in large quantities despite only needing a small amount.

To help drum up trade, Kerry used social media to tell her loyal customers about the difficulties they are facing and she is now urging more people to give them a go.

She said: “The support has been amazing, but unless more people come in we are at risk of closing.

Food For Thought is based at Nene Court in Wellingborough

"The feeling that we might have to close breaks my heart and soul.

"It’s not just about reducing plastic, it’s the community, the people that we have met – that’s something that’s so important to me.”

Kerry really wants to share and educate people about how they can protect the planet, adding: “Everyone can do it at different levels, we will work with people to see where it is beneficial for them.

"But if you can’t do everything, find one thing you can do.

Customers are encouraged to weigh, fill, weigh and pay at Food For Thought

"That might be getting some white vinegar and use that to clean your windows or your sink.

"It’s finding what works for you, everybody can do something.”

Kerry works with Alice and they are trying many things to make sure the shop remains open, including click and collect as well as a delivery service, but they admit it is tough.

She has two options – they can ‘push hard’ until September to see if it makes a difference and if so, move forward with possible investment offers and develop their services or take their landlord’s offer of ending the contract early and closing the shop in October.

But for now, Kerry is urging people to visit the shop which she has advertised on the board outside, saying: “Customers wanted!

"Great sense of humour, no experience needed, own containers preferable but not essential!”

Food For Thought is urging old and new customers to support them as they try to secure their future

And she added: “Come down and have a look, talk to us if you have queries.