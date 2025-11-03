Holiday park in Northampton confirms bird flu cases as visitors warned not to approach or touch

A holiday park in Northampton has confirmed bird flu cases among its wildlife.

Billing Aquadrome announced on social media on Friday October 31 that cases of Avian Influenza (bird flu) have been confirmed at the park.

Owners Meadow Bay Villages asked in the post for the community to help protect the wildlife and also avoid touching or approaching any of the birds.

The statement said: “We’re very sad to share that cases of Avian Influenza (bird flu) have now been confirmed at Billing Aquadrome. This virus is affecting local birds, and we’re asking everyone in our community to please help protect our wildlife.

“If you see a sick or dead bird: Do not approach, touch, or move it.

“Please remember to clean and disinfect your footwear after visiting lakes or rivers, and always keep dogs on a lead near the water. This helps stop the spread of infection between sites.

“If you feed the birds, please do so responsibly: scatter food widely to prevent crowding, and stop feeding immediately if any birds appear unwell.

“We know how loved our feathered friends are at Billing Aquadrome — thank you for caring, staying vigilant, and helping us keep them safe.”

The holiday park also added that it is working with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and the council and that there are not currently any plans to cull the birds.