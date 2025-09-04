Council accused of ‘kicking the can’ on carbon targets

Reform have been accused of 'kicking the can' on net zero carbon targets

Political opponents have hit out at the new Reform UK administration for ‘kicking the can down the road’ on its carbon neutral targets, as the authority is poised to delay its deadline by decades.

Debating the changes to the policy at a scrutiny meeting on Tuesday (September 2), members were split down party lines on how to proceed with North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) plans to become carbon neutral.

Councillors were given multiple choices to proceed with green its targets, but advised by officers to take a course of moving back the delivery date to 2050. It will be down to the Executive panel to make the final decision next week, on September 9.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr David Howes (Conservative, Desborough), raised concerns that pushing back NNC’s targets would ‘take our foot off the gas’.

He said: “It’s a little bit frustrating because back in 2021, we set a target [of 2030] with relative confidence that we were going to be able to achieve it. It’s literally going from a nine-year plan to let’s add another 20 years.

“If we wanted to hit it, I’m sure we could hit it quicker than that. It really feels to me that the priority of the carbon neutrality of the council has just literally dropped off a cliff.

“We’re going to kick the can down the road, we’re going to come up with a figure that takes the heat off the situation, and nobody has got to do anything significant for the next few years.”

Members were told by officers that they had not yet hit their annual carbon reduction trajectory and that the 2030 carbon neutral deadline would be unachievable, which could result in NNC turning to expensive carbon-offsetting initiatives.

The most recent published data shows that NNC achieved a slight reduction of 79.27 tonnes of CO2 in 2023/24. Officers also shared during the meeting that draft assessments showed that the Council’s carbon footprint actually increased in 2024/25.

Trajectories for the 2030 target indicate CO2 levels must be reduced by 2,000 tonnes annually to ensure emissions are as low as possible. Officers explained that a lot of the work currently being done on carbon savings would not be realised until future years.

However, the report also noted that a delayed carbon management deadline could leave them exposed to further fluctuations in energy costs and ageing technology and vehicles, as well as risking reduced investment and deprioritisation of green projects.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Greens, Kettering North) warned that scrapping the 2030 target would change the narrative on what NNC’s priorities are and make it more difficult for companies to invest into the region and win green funding bids.

She added: “When we get down the line in four years time we can and we should reassess where we are [in relation to the 2030 carbon neutral target].

“The dates do matter. We’re seeing the impacts in the heatwaves that we’re having, we know that things are changing.

“I do think we need to hold ourselves to account- we need to stick with this deadline. Moving it by 20 years is an absolute joke.”

However, Cllr Maurice Eglin (Reform UK, Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer) replied: “It’s not like we’re planning to take the foot off the pedal on going carbon neutral, we just can’t keep making up excuses. We can’t afford this, we need to be realistic and have common sense.”

Cllr Helen Howell (Conservative, Raunds) asked why the Council was looking to change the date just four months into a new administration. She suggested that the panel needed a larger evidence base and more information on the direction of its carbon levels before they voted on delaying it by two decades, to make “a more measured decision”.

Her proposal to defer making a decision on the target date in order to gather and review more data and forecasting was lost, with four votes for and five votes against.

The panel ultimately voted to recommend that the Executive delay its carbon neutral deadline to 2050, coinciding with the UK government’s legally binding target. The decision was tied with four Reform UK votes in favour of scrapping and four from the opposition against, and came down to the Reform UK committee chair to cast the deciding vote.

If the Executive follows the recommendation and scraps NNC’s self-imposed 2030 deadline, the Council’s carbon management plan will continue to be tracked and monitored. Officers have stated that work would still be ongoing in the area, but will follow a more ‘prudent’ approach.

A proposal by Cllr Fedorowycz for a working group to be created to review the Council’s CMP in further detail was also narrowly accepted.