Reform council set to throw out net zero targets

The Corby Cube, North Northamptonshire Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

North Northamptonshire Council is poised to throw out its 2030 net zero targets, in line with Reform UK's national policy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a report going to Council next week, the authority has stated its intention to remove its current carbon neutral target, potentially delaying the net zero delivery date for another 20 years.

It said its goal is to reduce carbon emissions, enhance energy security, and improve local air quality at a pace that is “justified financially” and which has direct benefits for residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, NNC declared a climate emergency and committed to becoming a carbon neutral authority by 2030. This sparked the creation of a Carbon Management Plan (CMP), which sets out ambitions across key council areas and monitors progress. The report explains that it is felt that this target is no longer viable.

A number of options will be presented to the Place & Environment Scrutiny Committee next week, including doing nothing and maintaining the current target, removing the target and aligning with the government’s 2050 deadline, pushing the target date back to 2040, or abandoning its carbon neutral ambitions entirely.

Any decisions made by the scrutiny committee, which is made up of five Reform UK members, two Conservatives, one Green and one Labour councillor, will simply serve as recommendations to the Executive panel, who will make their final call a week later on September 9.

The recommended option put forward by officers would delay the delivery of the CMP to 2050. The report states that NNC would not be able to achieve the current 2030 target, given the progress made to date, unless the pace and financial investment can be increased significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If becoming carbon neutral could not be achieved through in-house initiatives, the authority would have to look towards carbon offsetting, which is when organisations compensate for their carbon emissions by investing in projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

At this point in time, it would cost NNC around £837,008.36 to fully offset its carbon emissions. If no further work is done to reduce the Council’s carbon footprint, this cost would then become an annual commitment.

However, the report also notes that pushing back the deadline by two decades may lead to “fragmentation of effort with climate actions becoming more reactive, less coordinated, and potentially deprioritised”. It says this could in turn bring about diminished urgency and clarity in the Council’s actions, with a defined target date serving as a ‘critical anchor’.

The paper added: “The alternative option of abandoning carbon neutrality entirely and not progressing the CMP leaves the Council exposed to further fluctuations in energy costs, ageing technology and vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not tackling the Council’s carbon emissions in the context of wider climate and environmental challenges would not illustrate corporate responsibility or set a positive example for North Northamptonshire organisations, business and residents.”

It was noted that if the 2030 target is delayed, the CMP will continue to be tracked and monitored. The two-person team would also require continued investment, both in staffing and financial resources, to implement and progress delivery in the area.

According to the CMP annual report, over the past year the council has installed over 200 electric vehicle chargepoints, planted more than 11,000 trees, and deployed low-carbon technologies across several council buildings.

The most recent data shows that NNC achieved a slight reduction of 79.27 tonnes of CO2 in 2023/24. However, trajectories for the 2030 target indicate they must be reduced by 2,000 tonnes annually to ensure emissions are as low as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of NNC, Martin Griffiths, previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) when he took charge of the authority that his group had concerns over the net zero targets.

He said: “As our party and our leadership have said, they’re making everybody poorer. Tackling net zero is a global matter and my members are 100 per cent behind realistic targets.”

The local Green Party criticised his comments at the time as ‘irresponsible’ and ‘dangerous’.

North Northants party leader, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, who will also be sitting on the panel next week, said: “Net Zero isn’t what’s making people poorer. It’s saving people money, right now, and it’s what will protect us from even greater financial, environmental and social costs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The policy follows in the footsteps of other Reform UK-led councils, who have already scrapped their 2030 net zero targets. This includes West Northamptonshire Council, who passed the decision at a Cabinet meeting in July.