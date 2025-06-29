Wellingborough Embankment re-opens after bomb squad called out to smoke grenade find
The grenade was found in the River Nene yesterday (Saturday, June 28) by a member of the public who called police at 11.50am.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “An assessment of the device was completed by the EOD (explosive ordnance disposal), and a controlled explosion of the grenade took place in a field alongside the Embankment.
"The incident has now concluded and the road re-opened and there is no wider risk to members of the public.
"We understand this will have caused concern and we thank everyone for their patience and support while we responded to this incident.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.