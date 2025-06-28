Wellingborough Embankment closed after 'suspicious' item found in the River Nene

The Embankment in Wellingborough has been closed following the discovery of a ‘suspicious’ item.

People are being advised to avoid the area after the discovery this morning (Saturday, June 28).

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The Embankment in Wellingborough is closed following the discovery of a suspicious item in the River Nene this morning (June 28).

"Police were called at 11.50am to reports that an item was found in the river and a cordon has been established while assessments take place.

“People are advised to avoid the area for the foreseeable future while the emergency services attend the scene."

Eyewitnesses have reported ‘police everywhere’ and traffic being ‘stacked up’ due to the incident.