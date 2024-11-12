Swan found on A14 near Kettering rescued after two drivers managed to corner it

Two drivers helped with the rescue of a swan found on the A14 near Kettering.

The motorists managed to corner the bird before help arrived from a National Highways traffic officer.

Tweeting about yesterday’s (Monday) incident, National Highways: East Midlands said: “No luck catching them swans then?

"It was just the one swan actually, found on the #A14 near #Kettering today.

The rescued swan (Picture credit - National Highways: East Midlands)

"Two drivers had worked together to corner the swan which we put into a rescue bag before Traffic Officer Ronnie released it on a nearby lake for the greater good.”

This incident follows a similar one last month which saw a Hot Fuzz-style chase as Northants Police rescued a swan from the A45 near Rushden Lakes.