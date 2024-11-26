Popular attraction at Rushden Lakes closed due to 'dangerous' flooding

Visitors to Rushden Lakes shopping centre will not be able to walk around the Skew Bridge lake today (Tuesday) due to flooding.

The circular walk around the lake is closed, as well as the discovery play area.

A message posted by Rushden Lakes on its social media channels says: “Please note that the path around Skew Bridge and the Discovery Play area are both currently closed due to dangerous flooding.”

The Skew Bridge walk at Rushden Lakes has been closed due to 'dangerous' flooding (Credit: The Wildlife Trust BCN)

The Wildlife Trust has also posted a message online about its visitor centre at Rushden Lakes, which will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday).

It says: “Due to the extreme flooding in and around the education area, we will be relocating a regular group session to the visitor centre tomorrow (November 27) between 11am and 12.30pm and the centre will therefore be closed during this time.

"We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”