Overturned lorry on A45 roundabout leads to eastbound carriageway closure from Barnes Meadow to Wilby Way

An overturned lorry has led to the closure of the A45 eastbound from Barnes Meadow to Wilby Way roundabout today (Thursday, July 3).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called just before 6.30am to reports that a HGV had overturned on the A45/Wilby Way roundabout, which resulted in fuel leaking over the road.

This led to the closure of Bourton Way along with Northampton Road roundabout preventing traffic on to Wilby Way. Cotswold Drive was also closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Police have since issued an update on the incident, saying: “Emergency services remain on the scene of an overturned lorry in Wellingborough, which was reported to police at 6.30am today (July 3).

An overturned lorry has led to road closures around the Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough

"Our Highways colleagues have now put a road closure in place on the A45 eastbound from the Barnes Meadow interchange, to divert traffic via the A428.

"Please continue to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible, as disruption is expected to continue throughout today while recovery and road resurfacing takes place.

"The driver of the lorry was not seriously injured in the collision.”